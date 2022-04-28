Couple died in a road accident near Gajwel

Published Date - 05:18 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Siddipet: A couple died in a road accident on Rajiv Rajadhari near Pragnapur Town on Thursday morning. The couple was on their way back after participating in the birthday celebrations of their daughter who was studying in a college in Hyderabad. The deceased were Jaggaiagari Sridhar (42) and Latha (40) of Gajwel town. They were proceeding towards Pragnapur from Hyderabad when Sridhar lost control over steering and hit the car to the road divider.

The car jumped another side of the road and hit an oncoming car. The death was instant for both of them. Sridhar, who used to run a Kirana Store in Gajwel town, closed down the shop on Wednesday evening and left to Hyderabad to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. They were on their way back early morning when the incident happened. The bodies were taken to Government Hospital for postmortem. Gajwel town Police have registered a case.