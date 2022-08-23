New GO issued by Centre on MNREGS will hit 1.1 crore workers: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:28 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Several BJP workers joined TRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the union government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to do injustice to MNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) workers by imposing several restrictions.

Addressing the field assistants, who were taken into duty again by the Telangana government recently, thanksgiving meeting at Vipanchi Auditorium in Siddipet on Tuesday, the Minister said that there were Rs 10 crore arrears pending from the Centre to Telangana.

Accusing the BJP government of neglecting the scheme, the Minister said that not only for Telangana there were hundreds of crores pending release to different States. He further said that the Centre had issued a new GO permitting just 20 kinds of works under MNREGS which will create many hurdles in implementing the scheme. Rao said that the new restrictions will hit 1.12 crore workers. The Minister said the union government was trying to deny funds for Rythu Vedikas and platforms built in agriculture fields to dry up the harvest by showing some silly reasons.

Harish Rao lashed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for terming the Telangana government as an anti-farmer government during his recent public meeting in Munugode. Rao said that no BJP government in States was implementing so many schemes for farmers’ welfare that the Telangana government introduced. When the Centre refused to procure paddy, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao went ahead by procuring the paddy by spending thousands of crores. He also said that the voters of Telangana will teach a lesson to the BJP leadership.

Several BJP Party cadre from Siddannapet of Nanganur Mandal joined TRS in the presence of Harish Rao on Tuesday evening.