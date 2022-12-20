Telangana gets just 138 EV charging stations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana got a raw deal in allocation of EV charging stations under second phase of FAME scheme. Telangana gets only 138 EV charging stations which will be established over five years since April 2019, as against 317 in Maharashtra, 281 in Tamil Nadu and 278 in Gujarat among others.

To boost the usage of electric vehicles in the country, the Centre has formulated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-India). The second phase is being implemented for a five year period commencing from April 2019, with a budget outlay of Rs 10,000 crore.

Accordingly, a total 2,877 EV charging stations have been proposed for establishment in 68 cities across 25 States and union Territories. Further, another 1,576 charging stations are being established along nine Expressways and 16 Highways under the scheme.

The highest number of 317 EV charging stations were sanctioned to Maharashtra, followed by 281 in Tamil Nadu, 278 in Gujarat, 266 in Andhra Pradesh, 235 in Mahdya Pradesh, 211 in Kerala, 207 in Uttar Pradesh and 205 in Rajasthan among others. Of the 1,576 charging stations coming up on Expressways and Highways, Hyderabad Outer Ring Road will get just 16 charging stations.