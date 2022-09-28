Centre bans Popular Front of India, associates for five years

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:06 AM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, declaring them as ‘Unlawful Association’.

The MHA said the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding constitutional set up of the country, disturbing public order etc. which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

Therefore, the MHA found it necessary to curb the nefarious activities of the organization and has hence declared the PFI along with its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an “unlawful association” under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

A few days ago, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on the premises belonging to the PFI leaders and cadres in 15 States and arrested more than 100 people including one from Hyderabad for allegedly conspiring to wage a war against the Central government.