Explosion in chemical factory: Five injured in Pashamylaram

Five employees were injured in a minor explosion at Virupaksha Organics Limited at Pashamylaram industrial area.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 06:56 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: Five employees were injured in a minor explosion at Virupaksha Organics Limited at Pashamylaram industrial area in Patancheru mandal on Saturday afternoon.

Employees of the industry acted swiftly and prevented the fire from spreading to other areas within a short time. The victims were Ananth Reddy, Srikanth, Krishna Reddy, Hariprasad and Ganesh. They were rushed to a private hospital in Patancheru for treatment. The condition of all of them is said to be stable.

The BDL Bhanur police registered a case.