Owaisi snubs Telangana budget for unrealistic targets

Akbaruddin Owaisi argued that the budget's ambitious revenue targets did not align with the State's financial realities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 July 2024, 07:50 PM

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi snubbed the State budget presented by deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, calling it inconsistent and unrealistic. He argued that the budget’s ambitious revenue targets did not align with the State’s financial realities.

Participating in the discussion on the budget appropriation bill in the Assembly on Saturday, Owaisi questioned Bhatti Vikramarka’s conflicting statements about Telangana’s economic condition.

Also Read Owaisi wants 15-day Budget session in Telangana

“He acknowledges increases in GSDP and per capita income over the last 10 years, but also accuses the previous BRS government of financial mismanagement. How can both be true?” he asked.

He slammed the Finance Minister for claiming that the financial condition of the State was so bad that there was no money to pay salaries and demanded to know why the current Congress government presented such an ambitious budget rather than being realistic and transparent to the people.

He cautioned that such politically motivated statements might deter investors from coming to the State.

The AIMIM floor leader highlighted the over-reliance on Central grants despite the Assembly’s recent resolution on the Centre’s negligence towards Telangana.

“I wonder if you are planning to hire the Adani group to collect these funds, similar to entrusting power bill collections in the Old City,” he said sarcastically, evoking laughter.

Owaisi also cautioned the Chief Minister that while he was treating the Prime Minister as an elder brother, the latter was treating him like a step brother. He also doubted the Centre extending support for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II expansion.