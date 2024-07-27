GHMC to build rainwater-holding structures across Hyderabad to avoid floods

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 07:13 PM

Hyderabad: With city roads turning into impromptu water rides every monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to construct a minimum of 50 rainwater-holding structures. These tanks will be built at major water logging points across Hyderabad.

The corporation released a ‘Request to Proposal’ on Friday detailing the scope of work, with the last date for bids being August 2. The idea is to build tanks where rainwater can be diverted, effectively eliminating flooding on roads.

Authorities are keen on using precast construction technology where the tanks will be built offsite prior to installation, therefore completing the work in a short duration of time. “The minimum number of tanks to be built right now is 50. But this will surely go up in the future. Starting with areas within GHMC first, these will be built near waterlogging points within ORR,” informs an engineering official.

According to the proposal document, four different types of tanks will be constructed based on storage capacity – one lakh liters, two lakh liters, five lakh liters, and 10 lakh liters of rainwater holding structures. GHMC has already commissioned and received the structural plans for these sumps.

Moreover, these structures would also act as rainwater harvesting pits and will be used for re-pumping rainwater into the drains on a dry day. Along with a submersible pump set, it would also have an injection bore well. These structures are expected to not just mitigate urban flooding but also facilitate sustainable use of rainwater.

There are a total of 140 water stagnation points within GHMC. As of now, while multiple monsoon emergency teams ply the city roads to clear the water timely after heavy rainfall, waterlogged roads continue to be a hindrance for commuters.

– Tanks to hold rainwater near waterlogging points

– Minimum of 50 tanks with possibility of more in future

– Four types of tanks with 1, 2, 5 and 10 lakh litre storage capacity

– Injection borewell and pump set

– Ladders and iron grills for safety