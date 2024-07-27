GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata bats for GVP-free city

27 July 2024

File photo of GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata.

Hyderabad: Appreciating officials for eliminating all the garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) in Quthbullapur circle, the GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata encouraged authorities to turn Hyderabad into a GVP-free city. She suggested measures taken in this circle to be replicated across the city.

In a press statement, she directed officials to identify families who do not discard garbage through Swachh Autos and persuade them to utilize the facility. In addition to that, she asked them to improve the attendance of workers and oversee door-to-door garbage collection from households and business centers.

She emphasized on garbage collectors wellbeing and said, “free medical camps have been conducted for the sanitation workers to stay healthy and attendance rate has improved with expected progress. In addition to door-to-door garbage collection, regular collection of waste from business centers and delivery to STPs, providing more income to Swachh Auto owners, timely measures to collect garbage swept on the road has resulted in Quthbullapur becoming an ideal circle in GHMC without GVP.”

Deputy Commissioner (SWM) Mohan Reddy and Assistant Medical Officer Bhargav explained that the cooperation of staffers across GHMC departments, residents, and local public representatives were instrumental in achieving a GVP-free circle.