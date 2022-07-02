Centre diluting labor laws: CPI

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Nalgonda: CPI district secretary Nellikanti Sathyam on Saturday alleged that the Centre was diluting the labor laws, which have achieved by the working class through agitations.

Speaking at district level extensive meeting of AITUC here, he said that BJP government at the Centre was bringing amendments to the labor laws to turn them in favor of corporate sector. The privatization of public sector units was also impacted the employment opportunities, which has catastrophic unemployment in the country. He underlined the need for united fight against the anti-labor policies of the Narendra Modi government.

He cautioned that Narendra Modi government would taste the angry of working class, if it failed to roll back anti-labor policies.