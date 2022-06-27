Centre moves SC against Tripura HC order in connection with security cover of Mukesh Ambani & family

New Delhi: The Central government has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Tripura High Court order entertaining a PIL against the security cover given to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The high court had asked for a home ministry official to be present before it.

Solicitor General mentioned the plea before a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala assailing Tripura High Court’s decision to entertain a PIL challenging the security provided by the Maharashtra government after evaluation of threat perception by the Centre to Mukesh Ambani and his family.

Mehta submitted, “We pointed out to the high court that the Bombay High Court rejected a similar petition….” He added that security provided to Ambanis has nothing to do with the Tripura government and the high court had no jurisdiction to entertain the PIL.

Mehta said the high court has also sought the presence of the official from the Union Home Ministry, with documents related to threat perception, in the matter.

The bench queried Mehta whether it is a final order or an interim order. He replied that it was an interim order.

After a brief hearing, the top court agreed to hear the Centre’s plea on Tuesday.