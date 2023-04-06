Centre orders Andhra Pradesh to complete TIDCO houses immediately

Centre directed the AP govt headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet the next deadline and give over the houses to the beneficiaries.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:25 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Amaravati: The centre directed the Andhra Pradesh government to complete TIDCO houses as soon as possible and provide them back to the beneficiaries. As the state government continued to postpone the construction, the centre directed TIDCO authorities to meet the next deadline and give over the houses.

The state government has been postponing construction owing to a lack of funds, and it has been struggling to raise Rs 8,000 crore for pending projects. Previously, during the TDP government, the centre provided around 3.31 lakh homes in urban areas.

The TDP government began the work but was unable to complete it in time for the elections. Later, the YSRCP government assessed the construction and cancelled 51,000 housing units, claiming errors in beneficiary selection. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the officials to complete at least 1.5 lakh houses for distribution by last December.

However, it was postponed to the Sankranti festival in January and again to the Ugadi festival in March.