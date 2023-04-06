Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises AIIMS Mangalagiri

Responding to AIIMS Mangalagiri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he recounted his conversation with a hospital doctor and the patient who received medical advice via tele-consultation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Amaravati: The services of AIIMS Mangalagiri were praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after it reached the milestone of 10 lakh outpatient visits. AIIMS Mangalagiri took to their Twitter handle to celebrate the occasion of reaching a milestone in terms of OPS consultations. “Another #milestone! We are happy to share that our institute has crossed #10lakh (1000000) outpatient consultations today !! Thanking our patients for their trust in us”, AIIMS Mangalagiri posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the AIIMS Mangalagiri tweet. He said, during his most recent Mann Ki Baat radio program, he also recounted his conversation with a hospital doctor and the patient who received medical advice via tele-consultation.

“A good achievement by the institution. In one of the recent #MannKiBaat programmes I had discussed this issue including interaction with a doctor and someone who has benefitted from tele-consultations”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tweeted.

Union Home Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated AIIMS Mangalagirio through Twitter. “Well done! Congratulations to the doctors & staff of @MangalAiimsAP on crossing the milestone of 10 lakh outpatient consultations! Keep serving society, humanity, & the nation with great zeal & devotion!,” Tweeted Union Home Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

