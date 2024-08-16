Centre plans to set up 19 GW capacity solar, wind energy plants in Telangana

The State government has reportedly identified locations in eight districts to set up solar and wind energy plants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 06:05 PM

Hyderabad: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is planning to set up 19 Gigawatt capacity solar and wind energy plants in the State. The State government has reportedly identified locations in eight districts to set up solar and wind energy plants.

According to sources, the Energy Department has identified locations in Wanaparthy, Jogulamba-Gadwal and Nagarkurnool districts to set up 3 GW capacity(Each district) solar and wind energy plants. Similarly, locations have been identified to set up plants of 2 GW capacity(Each district) in Adilabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nirmal and Asifabad districts.

Energy officials, informed that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has sent a proposal to set up solar and wind energy plants in Nizamabad, Rangareddy, and Medak districts. However, the State government informed the ministry that land rates in these districts were very high, hence it would be very difficult to acquire a large chunk of land for the plants. Following which the centre asked the State to identify locations to set up solar and wind plants.

The State government after conducting survey and field level inspections has identified locations in eight districts to set up solar and wind energy plants. Soon the Energy Department would be sending the report to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Recently, Chennai- based National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) has come up with a report that Telangana has the potential to generate more than 4,200 megawatt of wind power at various locations such as Vikarabad, Narayankhed, Kodangal, Tandur, Zaheerabad and Parigi.

In fact, Telangana is one of the eight States in India with significant wind energy potential. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy estimates the State’s wind potential at 24,8 GW at 100 metres and 54.7 GW at 150 metres. Telangana’s total installed capacity from wind power is 128 MW, including 100 MW from Pargi windmills and 28 MW from windmills on the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway near Zaheerabad.

*Total Capacity: 19 GW

* Jogulamba-Gadwal Dist: 3 GW

* Nagarkurnool Dist: 3 GW

* Wanaparathy: 3 GW

* Adilabad Dist: 2GW

* Kamareddy Dist: 2 GW

* Mahabubnagar Dist: 2GW

* Nirmal Dist: 2 GW

* Asifabad Dist: 2 GW