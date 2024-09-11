Newborn baby girl found abandoned on road in Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 03:35 PM

Representational Image

Mahabubnagar: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned on the side of the road near Dokur village gate of Devarakadra mandal on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the baby was found on the roadside by a passer-by who informed the police. The officials shifted the baby to the Integrated Child Development Services(ICDS) centre in the district headquarters.

The hospital staff said the baby was in good health despite being left on the road in cold weather conditions. Meanwhile, the police are trying to trace the parents.