| Centre Says Five Waterways Passing Through Telangana Unviable For Shipping Navigation

Centre says five waterways passing through Telangana unviable for shipping, navigation

Union govt said five National Waterways passing through Telangana were found techno-commercially unviable for shipping

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:44 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The BJP-led union government said five National Waterways passing through Telangana were found techno-commercially unviable for shipping and navigation at present.

BRS MP Damodar Rao Divakonda had sought details about the union government’s future investment and vision planned for waterways and ports in Telangana in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In reply, the union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said six National Waterways, including National Waterway 21 (River Bheema), National Waterway 70 (River Manjira), National waterway 78 (Penganga – Wardha River System), National Waterway 104 (River Tungabhadra and National waterway 109 (Wainganga – Pranahita River System) pass through Telangana.

Feasibility study of the above National Waterways has been completed and it was found that they were techno-commercially unviable for shipping and navigation at present, he said.

National Waterway-4 consisting of stretches of River Godavari (528 km) and River Krishna (461.1 Km) passes through Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Development of Phase -l work from Muktyala-Vijayawada stretch (82km) on River Krishna (NW-4) has been taken up at a cost of Rs. 96 crore by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

Muktyala Terminal was located near the Andhra Pradesh – Telangana border and it may be utilized for movement of cement from cement industries located at Nalgonda in Telangana, he added.