15 PLI scheme pharma projects located in Telangana, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane has stated that out of the 51 applications selected under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs) Drug Intermediates Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in the country, 15 projects were located in Telangana.

Replying to a question raised by TRS member B Parthasaradhi Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Rane stated that the scheme has a financial outlay of Rs 6,940 crore and the tenure was from 2020-21 to 2029-30.

He stated that under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Promoting Domestic Manufacturing of Medical Devices, out of the total 21 projects selected under the scheme, 10 applicants belong to MSME category and one project was located in Telangana. This scheme has a financial outlay of Rs. 3,420 crore and the tenure was from 2020-21 to 2027-28, he said.

The union Minister informed the House that under the sub-scheme of Assistance to Pharmaceutical Industry for Common Facilities (API-CF), support was being provided to strengthen the existing pharmaceutical MSME clusters for their sustained growth by creating common facilities. Under this sub-scheme, two projects from Hyderabad cluster were in Telangana, he said.

Rs 832.60 cr sanctioned under AMRUT to Telangana

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel informed the House that under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) four projects related to sewerage & septage sector works worth Rs 203 crore have been completed in Telangana and 9 projects costing Rs 1,606 crore have been approved by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The minister was replying to a question raised by TRS member B Parthasaradhi Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Monday. He informed that out of the total Rs 832.60 crore sanctioned to Telangana under the AMRUT 2.0 Rs 178.82 crore was released during fiscal year 2019-20 and Rs 350.70 crore during 2020-21.