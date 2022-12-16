KTR demands Centre to name beneficiaries of its cut in windfall tax on crude oil

In a series of tweets, Rama Rao wondered who is getting all the benefit from the discounted crude oil imported from Russia.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:46 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Continuing to criticise the Centre over its refusal to remove cess on fuel and reduce fuel prices, BRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao stated that the BJP-led NDA government had reduced wind fall tax on crude oil for the benefit of its friendly oil companies rather than people of the country.

In a series of tweets, Rama Rao wondered who is getting all the benefit from the discounted crude oil imported from Russia. “Richie Rich Friends of Modi Ji or Not so lucky Indian Citizens? While we are demanding relief for all Indians by way of removal of Additional Excise Duties & Cess, NPA Govt decides to reduce #WindfallTax on Fuel, (sic)” he said.

He stated that the priorities of the NDA government were clear. However, he wanted to know into whose pockets are the wind fall tax gains being routed to. He also reminded that several union Ministers were vociferously supportive of importing discounted crude oil from Russia and it was reported that Rs 35,000 crore was saved. “But if ordinary Indians are not getting the benefit, who is? Couple of friendly oil companies?” he questioned.