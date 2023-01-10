Centre to soon launch PLI scheme for IT server, hardware: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Central government will soon launch an information technology server and IT hardware production linked incentive scheme

Published Date - 07:22 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Central government will soon launch an information technology server and IT hardware production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

It will also offer additional incentives for manufacturers that incorporate Indian-designed intellectual property into their products, union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

Virtually addressing the VLSI Design Conference 2023 that began here on Tuesday, Chandrasekhar said the government has announced the Future Design Programme, which invests $200 million in startups that will design or co-design IP, tools or devices for the next generation of applications in India.

“By 2024, we believe India would have stepped into the semiconductor manufacturing space and catalysed a more domestic design and innovation ecosystem where we are encouraging startups to work with the global majors to develop IP, to develop devices either co-owned or owned for which the government has announced Future Design Programme,” he said.

The PLI scheme for the IT hardware will be similar to the successful mobile phone PLI. In the new PLI, Government will create additional incentives for those manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that incorporate Indian-designed IP into their systems, into their products, he said.

Telangana Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan said the State was at the forefront of the startup revolution and had already created a wave of opportunities for innovation and startups across the technology sector and VLSI field, with leading semiconductor companies having their base, and rapidly expanding in Hyderabad.

Satya Gupta, President of VLSI Society of India, also spoke.