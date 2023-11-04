| Who Is S Chandrasekhar The Man Elon Musk Named His Son After

Who is S Chandrasekhar, the man Elon Musk named his son after?

The unique name, according to what Musk told MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar, was the former's way of paying homage to the renowned Indian-American physicist, Professor S. Chandrasekhar.

06:22 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Chandra

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made an interesting revelation recently when he met with the Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Britain. Sharing a picture of their meeting, Chandrasekhar posted on X, revealing the middle name of that Musk’s son with Shivon Zilis – “Chandrasekhar.”

Who was Chandrasekhar?

Indian-born American Professor Subramanyan Chandrasekhar was a Nobel-winning physicist, who earned the prestigious award in the 1983.

The theoretical-physicist was famous for his studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of stars. In his lifetime, Prof Chandrasekhar worked on a wide variety of problems in physics with his contributions to the contemporary understanding of stellar structure, white dwarfs, stellar dynamics, radiative transfer, the quantum theory and so on.

Born in Lahore in the British Raj, (present-day Pakistan) into a Tamilian family, Prof. S Chandrasekhar did his BSc from the University of Madras and completed his MSc and PhD from Trinity College, Cambridge.

Elon Musk and the peculiar names he gives his children

Musk fathers a total of 11 children with different partners and is quite popular for giving peculiar names to his children.

The Tesla CEO had a child with singer Grimes in May 2018 and much to the surprise of people, they named their son “X AE A-XII” in 2020.

X was originally named X Æ A-12, but since “Æ” and “12” violated the Californian law for not being a part of the English alphabet, the parents had to change his name. The child is now 2-years-old.

The couple welcomed another child via surrogacy in December 2021 and named her “Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.” Exa was later given the nickname “Y”.

Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed their third child named “Techno Mechanicus”. Very little is known about the child at the moment.

While a part of the name of one of the twins Musk quietly welcomed with Neuralink director of operations Shivon Zilis, is now out, details about the other child are unknown.

Confirming the child’s name of the child’s middle name as Chandrasekhar, Shivon who shares parenthood of the set of twins with Elon Musk, said: “Haha, yes, that’s true. We call him Sekhar for short, but the name was chosen on honour of our children’s heritage and the amazing Subramanyan Chandrasekhar.