Centre troubling farmers with its anti-farmer decisions: MLC Madhusudhan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:54 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

BRS leaders and farmers staged a dharna in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: BJP led Central government has been troubling Telangana farmers with its anti-farmer decisions, alleged BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan. Following a call given by BRS party working president KT Rama Rao the party leaders have staged a massive dharna in protest against the Central government. Addressing the gathering the MLC said that the BJP government would be taught a lesson for its stand against Telangana.

He strongly condemned the Centre’s anti-farmer decision of issuing a circular asking Telangana government to return the funds worth Rs 150 crores given to build rythu kallas. The Centre was spewing venom against Telangana and was not tolerating the State’s development.

Madhusudhan said that even in Gujarat, which claims to be a role model for the country, farmers were facing difficulties. However under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao farmers were supported in Telangana State. The Chief Minister’s decision to implement welfare schemes of Telangana at the national level was causing panic among the national leaders of BJP. The BRS would continue to fight against the BJP regime for troubling the farmers at every step, he said.

ZP chairman L Kamalraj, Wyra MLA Ramula Naik, Mayor Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, AMC chairperson D Lakshmi Prasanna, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district president Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao, BRS city president P Nagaraju and others were present.