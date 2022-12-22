BRS to protest against Centre’s allegations on MGNREGS implementation

BRS working president KTR called on the party cadre to stage demonstrations in all district headquarters across the State, opposing the Centre's allegations on diversion of MGNREGS funds in Telangana

Published Date - 12:45 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao called on the party cadre to stage demonstrations in all district headquarters across the State, opposing the Centre’s allegations on diversion of MGNREGS funds in Telangana on Friday.

He urged farmers to join the protests and demanded the BJP-led Union government to explain how construction of crop drying platforms in Telangana under the scheme could be termed against norms, when it was justified to construct fish drying platforms in other States.

In a statement, the BRS working president stated that the BJP was acting against Telangana with discrimination despite the State government taking up many farmer welfare programmes. He reminded that Telangana was the first State to construct the drying platforms for the benefit of farmers.

“Rather than appreciating the good work, the BJP is clearly seeking vengeance and hell bent to tarnish the image of the Telangana government among the people. How could the Centre find fault with the State government for constructing the crop drying platforms, when it does not mind fish drying platforms being constructed in other States under the same scheme,” he questioned.

Rama Rao reminded that the BRS as well as the State government have been repeatedly requesting the Union government to link the MGNREGS with agricultural works and ensure optimum utilisation of the scheme. However, there has been no response from the Centre which is now keen to weaken the scheme which was providing livelihood for scores of people across the country.

“The BJP had done nothing beneficial for farmers and when the BRS government took up several revolutionary initiatives, it is unable to admit its failures. The BJP is targeting the Telangana government due to its inability to compete with the State in terms of agricultural development,” he added.