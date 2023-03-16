Centre’s discrimination in setting up TBIs and NIDHI TBPs in Telangana

Telangana is getting a step-motherly treatment when it comes to establishment of TBI and Science & Technology Entrepreneur’s Parks from the Department of Science and Technology

Hyderabad: Like in many other sectors, Telangana is getting a step-motherly treatment when it comes to establishment of Technology Business Incubators (TBI) and Science & Technology Entrepreneur’s Parks from the Department of Science and Technology.

The DST supports establishment of Technology Business Incubators (TBI) primarily in and around academic, technical and management institutions to tap innovations and technologies for startup creation. Similarly, it also extended support in setting up of Science & Technology Entrepreneur’s Parks (STEP) till year 2000, post which the TBI programme was conceived.

During 2016, DST launched the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations (NIDHI) programme, which has helped in creating state-of-the art infrastructure for incubating startups in technology sectors through TBIs and Centres of Excellence (CoE).

However, in Gujarat, while 18 TBI, SETPs, NIDHI TBPs and research parks were established, only 12 were given permission in Telangana.

This information was shared by union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Responding to a question by BRS MP B Parthasaradhi Reddy, he said DST had supported setting up of a NIDHI Centre of Excellence (CoE) at T-Hub Hyderabad.

The objective of supporting CoE at T-Hub was to support startups in domain of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML). The centre had identified 15 innovative ventures to be part of its first cohort and had Mentor pool of Mentors from investors, corporates and various other fields related to AI/ML.

The programmes at the centre were aligned with national priorities and goals and were focused to build an innovation driven entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country, he added.