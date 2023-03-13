Modikuntavagu, Sitamma Sagar not granted environmental clearances: Bishweswar Tudu

Tudu said the Modikuntavagu Irrigation Project had so far not been provided environmental and forest clearances, whereas the Sitamma Sagar was granted Stage-I forest clearance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

File Photo of Bishweswar Tudu

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu, on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that the Modikuntavagu Irrigation Project and Sitamma Sagar Multipurpose Project have not been granted environmental clearances, whereas the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme was granted forest clearances and terms of reference with regard to environmental clearances.

Replying to a question raised by BJP member K Laxman, Tudu said the Modikuntavagu Irrigation Project had so far not been provided environmental and forest clearances, whereas the Sitamma Sagar was granted Stage-I forest clearance.

The Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme has been provided forest clearances and the Sammakka Sagar Project (including Ramappa-Pakhal Link) has been provided both environmental and forest clearances, he said.

Responding to a question with regard to damages caused to motors of Kaleshwaram project and crops due to floods last July, the Minister said a team of officers from the Central Water Commission and Godavari River Management Board had visited the project in July last year in the aftermath of flooding.

Though the damage in financial terms has not been assessed by team, damage to parts of the project infrastructure was observed during the visit, he said.

Also Read CM KCR makes major announcements for Kothagudem, Mahabubabad districts