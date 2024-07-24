Centre’s step-motherly attitude towards Telangana: Sridhar Babu

Published Date - 24 July 2024

File photo of Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Expressing disappointment over the absence of budget allocations for key projects in Telangana in the union budget, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu accused the BJP-led NDA government of adopting a step-motherly attitude towards Telangana.

Speaking on the resolution introduced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the injustice done to Telangana in the union Budget in the assembly on Wednesday, Sridhar Babu said the Centre sanctioned funds to Andhra Pradesh as per the AP Reorganisation Act, but it neglected Telangana. “Why is Telangana not provided allocation under the same Act?” he asked.

As per the Reorganisation Act, 35 promises were made to the State, but none of them figured in the union budget, he said, adding that the attitude of the Centre towards Telangana was not good for the country. “Telangana is a big economic growth engine of the country. By ignoring it the country cannot become a 5 trillion dollar economy,”he warned.

Stating that Telangana was not against financial assistance being provided by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh, he said the centre should treat all the States equal and financially support them.”BJP is supporting AP due to political compulsions. But it cannot do injustice to Telangana,”he said.

The Industries Minister said Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC) was announced in the union budget, but not a single kilometer of road passes through the State. “Telangana is not going to benefit from this corridor. The entire benefit will go to AP,”he said.