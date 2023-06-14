Certificate verification for police constable, SI candidates begins in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Warangal: The scrutiny of original certificates for candidates who successfully passed the final written examinations for the posts of stipendiary Sub-Inspector (SI) and Constable has begun at the Warangal Police Commissionerate office in Hanamkonda on Wednesday. This scrutiny process will focus on the certificates of candidates hailing from Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon districts. The examination of certificates will continue until June 26 at the Rudrama Devi Hall within the office.

Candidates are required to present their original certificates, as specified by the authorities, on the designated dates. A total of 7,706 candidates will undergo scrutiny under the Warangal Police Commissionerate, and 15 counters have been established for this purpose. During the certificate examination, officials will verify the original certificates submitted by the candidates during the application process. Additionally, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has granted candidates the opportunity to rectify any mistakes made during the application. The police officials said that candidates must pay the entire fee stipulated by the appointment board in order to make corrections. On the first day on Wednesday, certificates of six hundred candidates were examined.

During the inspection of the certificate examination process, Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath personally oversaw the proceedings. He suggested officials set up additional verification counters to ensure a smooth and expedited process while minimizing inconvenience to the candidates.

DCP (Crimes) Muralidhar, Trainee IPS Ankit, ACP (Crimes) David Raju and others participated in the scrutiny process.

