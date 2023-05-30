TSLPRB announces SI, constable final results

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Tuesday announced the results of the eight Final Written Exams (FWEs) conducted for the posts of SI and PC level posts with 84.06 per cent candidates qualifying the exams. The results are available on the website https://www.tslprb.in/.

A total of 1,79,459 candidates appeared for the eight FWEs and 1,50,852 (84.06 per cent) were declared qualified by the Board. Performance of the candidates in each of the FWEs will be available in the respective logins of the candidates from May 30. Final keys of all the OMR-based tests of the FWEs will be made available on website www.tslprb.in.

Candidates facing any inconvenience regarding the results can send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in from the e-mail address registered in the application or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.