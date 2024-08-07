Chai Sutta Bar expands to Hyderabad, opens new outlet in Saidabad

7 August 2024

Chai Sutta Bar

Hyderabad: Chai Sutta Bar, the leading tea chain, has announced the launch of its new outlet in Hyderabad, at RTC Colony, Saidabad.

Founded by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak in 2016, Chai Sutta Bar has rapidly grown to become synonymous with a modern approach to India’s beloved beverage, chai, and has emerged as a favourite destination for the youth and tea lovers alike.

With a presence in over 320 cities across India, Chai Sutta Bar serves an impressive 4.5 lakh kulhad teas daily and boasts a turnover of over Rs.150 crores. The brand’s success is a testament to the exceptional experience it offers to its customers and its dedication to becoming a prominent player in the global cafe scene, a press release said.

Chai Sutta Bar said it collaborates closely with local authorities to positively impact the communities it serves. In line with its sustainability initiatives, Chai Sutta Bar creates employment opportunities for local communities and supports nearly 500 potter families by serving tea in traditional kulhad cups.

Anubhav Dubey said, “we are thrilled to bring Chai Sutta Bar to this vibrant city and are confident that our unique tea blends and warm ambiance will resonate with the people of Hyderabad as it worked earlier.”

Anand Nayak added, “with its impressive architecture, fascinating history, family fun, and food paradise, Chai Sutta Bar has inaugurated its outlet in the city to give Chai lovers an opportunity to savour the City’s iconic tea in a comfortable space.’’

Rahul Patidar, Director of Chai Sutta Bar says, “Opening a new tea outlet in Hyderabad is a promising venture, given the city’s vibrant culture and growing demand for unique dining experiences.