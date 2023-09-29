Chanaka-Korata project nearing completion

The state government gave the administrative approval for implementing the project at an estimated cost of Rs 368.80 crores in November 2015. Later the government had given the administrative approval for implementation of the additional components that became part of the project at a cost of Rs 795.94 crores in January, 2022.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:13 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: The Chanaka-Korata project, being constructed over river Penganga is nearing completion. Works on the barrage part of the project that was built with 23 crest gates, its main canal, eight of its distributaries were already completed.

The project pump house which consists six units- three pumps of 5.50 MW capacity each and three more pumping units of 12 MW each are also ready for operation. The first pump house of 5.5 MW capacity was put to test run late on Thursday night and its operation was successful.

The end-to- end testing of the other pumping units is also in progress and their dry run will also be scheduled soon. As part of the pump house network, some 3.60 km long pressure main of the project was also completed.

Barring some tail-end stretches canal system the entire distributary network of the project is in place. The project intended to extend irrigation to some 13,500 acres of land in 14 villages of Adilabad district with the water drawn from Penganga will become functional soon, said the officials.

The project proposed in the undivided state could become a reality with the Chief Minister, K Chanadrashekhar Rao holding several rounds of talks with the representatives of Maharashtra government to iron out the issues that came in the way of its implementation after attaining statehood.

The government had completed the process of the acquisition of some 3317 acres of land required for the project.