Congress, BJP aspirants camp in New Delhi, Hyderabad to get tickets

Ticket aspirants are using contacts in the parties to achieve their goals. They are appeasing key leaders of the outfits using different means including throwing lavish parties.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 07:08 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Adilabad: Aspirants of tickets from the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) temporarily shifted their base to New Delhi and Hyderabad cities to get the ticket.

The aspirants, who were busy in conducting various programmes including protests and rallies in rural and urban parts, are now camping in the national capital and Hyderabad as well with the two parties going to announce nominees for 10 assembly constituencies in erstwhile Adilabad district. They are secretly meeting leaders of the two parties in pursuit of the tickets.

The applicants are using contacts in the parties to achieve their goals. They are appeasing key leaders of the outfits using different means including throwing lavish parties. They are reportedly spending huge amounts in New Delhi and Hyderabad. They are making all out efforts to draw the attention of selection committees.

The selection of candidates of the Congress reached the final stage. The state wing of the party selected three applicants from each segment. A national-level screening committee will finalise the nominees based on prospects of the applicants. As many as 94 aspirants applied for the tickets of 10 Assembly segments in the composite Adilabad district.

Meanwhile, over 100 applications were received from leaders of the BJP seeking the ticket of the party from 10 segments. Eight aspirants applied for the ticket of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mancherial Assembly constituency alone. The BJP district president Verabelli Raghunath Rao, senior leaders M Malla Reddy, Dr Vijay Raghunandan, Thula Madhusudan, Munna Raj Sisodia, Pulagam Thirupathi Gade Srinivas and student leader Thula Anjaneyulu are vying to bag the ticket.

