Chandrababu arrested in fabricated case, says Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna said that the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the skill development case which was fabricated.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:32 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Mangalagiri: Film actor and Telugu Desam Party MLA from Hindupur, Nandamuri Balakrishna, on Tuesday said that the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the skill development case which was fabricated.

Talking to media persons here, he said that the arrest was made without any evidence and was purely political vendetta. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was giving the go by to welfare and was keen on reprisals, he alleged, and remarked that just because Jagan had gone to jail, he wanted to send everyone to prison.

Recalling that Chandrababu had brought in many educational institutions and generated employment for the youth, Balakrishna, the former’s brother in law, claimed that 1,200 of them got jobs in Hindupur.

“Jagan is facing many cases including from ED and is now on bail. Fearing defeat in the coming elections, he is resorting to these steps. He was in jail for 16 months and therefore plotted to put Chandrababu behind bars at least for 16 days. Skill development programme first began in Gujarat and the Chief Minister is only a policy maker. It is the officials who implement it. While Ajeya Kallam proposed the project, Premchandra Reddy implemented it. The government spent Rs.370 crore and provided training to 2.13 lakh people. Chandrababu will come out clean in the case,” he stated.