Kavitha urges court to recall order

Kavitha’s advocate Nitesh Rana told the court that the CBI thwarted the due process by filing a plea seeking permission to question her “behind her back”.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 11:03 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, on Saturday moved a city court urging it to recall its order allowing the CBI to interrogate her in Tihar jail. The CBI is probing the corruption angle in the excise policy case.

“I have grave apprehension that CBI may not have divulged true facts in order to obtain a favourable order from the court,” he said and urged the court to keep its Friday order allowing Kavitha’s questioning in abeyance until she has been heard