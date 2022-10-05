Chandrababu Naidu refrains from commenting on KCR’s entry into national politics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:38 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

File Photo of N Chandrababu Naidu.

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu reportedly refrained from commenting on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s entry into national politics.

The TDP Chief, along with his wife, offered prayers at the Indrakiladri temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Later he spoke to media persons on the temple premises. When asked to comment on Telangana Chief Minister and TRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s entry into national politics, Chandrababu Naidu reportedly smiled at the media persons and walked away.

The TDP chief spoke on a host of issues, including Amaravati but reportedly maintained a strategic silence on Chandrashekhar Rao’s entry into national politics.