Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases video showing how two-segment ramp facilitated roll-down of rover Pragyan

India took a giant leap on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

By ANI Published Date - 11:58 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released another video of how a two-segment ramp facilitated the roll-down of the rover Pragyan.

The space agency said a solar panel enabled the rover to generate power.

The video also said how the rapid deployment of the ramp and solar panel took place, prior to the rolldown of the rover.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, ISRO said, “A two-segment ramp facilitated the roll-down of the rover. A solar panel enabled the rover to generate power. Here is how the rapid deployment of the ramp and solar panel took place, prior to the rolldown of the rover. The deployment mechanisms, totalling 26 in the Ch-3 mission, were developed at U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)/ISRO, Bengaluru.” A video of the Pragyan rover rolling out of the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander and walking on the lunar surface was released by ISRO on Thursday.

A two-segment ramp facilitated the roll-down of the rover. A solar panel enabled the rover to generate power. Here is how the rapid deployment of the ramp and solar panel took place, prior to the rolldown of the rover. The deployment mechanisms, totalling 26 in the Ch-3… pic.twitter.com/kB6dOXO9F8 — ISRO (@isro) August 25, 2023

Overall, India became the fourth country after the US, China, and Russia to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

Upon landing, the lander and the rover will operate and do their set tasks for one lunar day. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.