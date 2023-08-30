Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan rover clicks image of Vikram lander

The 'image of the mission' was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam).

By ANI Published Date - 10:37 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

New Delhi: Pragyan rover on Wednesday clicked an image of Vikram lander, giving a picturesque view of the Moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Smile, please Read the Post by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning. The ‘image of the mission’ was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam).

NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) ISRO posted on X.

In another tweet, ISRO added Beyond Borders, Across Moonscapes: India’s Majesty knows no bounds!.Once more, co-traveller Pragyan captures Vikram in a Snap! This iconic snap was taken today around 11 am IST from about 15 m. read a tweet by ISRO The data from the NavCams is processed by SAC/ISRO, Ahmedabad.

India took a giant leap as ISRO‘s Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the moon on August 23, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.