| Lunar Polar Exploration Mission Will Pave Way For Human Mission By 2040 Says Top Space Scientist

By PTI Published Date - 31 January 2024, 10:10 PM

Bengaluru: The joint lunar mission by ISRO and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will pave the way for landing humans on Moon by 2040, said Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) Director Anil Bhardwaj on Wednesday Speaking at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium here, Bhardwaj said the two space agencies are collaborating on the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX).

“LUPEX will also be a precursor to the country’s ambitious lunar sample return mission and human missions on Moon by 2040,” the space scientist said.

The target of LUPEX will again be landing on the south pole of the Moon where India’s Chandrayaan-3 made a successful touchdown.