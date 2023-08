| Chandrayaan 3 Successfully Landed On The Moon India On Moon Isro Telangana Today

Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Landed On The Moon | India On Moon | ISRO | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: Chandrayaan-3‘s lander Vikram successfully landed on the south pole region of the moon. Here are the visuals (video owned by ISRO).

