Chaos marks GWMC budget meeting

BRS corporators strongly objected to the Mayor's changing of loyalty by joining Congress from BRS and shouted slogans displaying placards while the meeting was going on.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 08:15 PM

Warangal: Chaotic protests by BRS and BJP corporators marked the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation budget meeting held here on Thursday.

The BJP corporators attended the meeting wearing black ribbons while BRS corporators, who also wore black ribbons protested against Mayor Gundu Sudharani alleging that she has no right to present the budget as she lacked trust of the council after she joined the Congress.

They tore the budget papers trying to stall the meeting but the Mayor continued to read out the contents of the budget amid commotion.

BRS MLCs Basavaraju Saraiah and Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy attended the GWMC council meeting held amidst tight security.

Saraiah condemned the heavy deployment of police at the corporation and frisking of the corporators before allowing them into the meeting hall. Congress corporators also shouted slogans to counter the BRS corporators. A budget of Rs 650.12 crore was approved amid chaos.

The BRS corporators also staged dharna outside the council hall. Congress MLAs Nayini Rajender Reddy, R Prakash Reddy and Deputy Mayor Rizwana Shameem were present.