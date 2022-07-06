Charred body of unknown woman found in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:54 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Rajanna Sircilla: The charred body of an unknown woman was found near Peddammagadda forest area in Ghamhiraopet mandal on Wednesday.

Police suspect that the woman was burnt after beong killed by unknown persons. The body of the lady was brought to the spot in a gunny bag.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and began investigation by registering the case.

