Congress govt is working for contractors, not farmers: Koppula Eshwar

He along with former Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah attended a meeting of the cadres belonging to the BRS held in Bellampalli on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 07:29 PM

(File Photo)

Mancherial: BRS nominee for Peddapalli Parliament Constituency Koppula Eshwar alleged that the Congress was working for contractors, but not farmers.

Eshwar said that scores of farmers ended life in the regime of the Congress, while the farming sector prospered in the rule of BRS. He accused the party of duping auto-rickshaw drivers and women by not fulfilling poll promises.

He charged that it paid Rs 7,200 earmarked for Rythu Bandhu scheme, to contractors.

The former Dharmpur MLA said that people would teach a lesson to the Congress by casting their votes in support of nominees fielded by BRS.

He stated that BRS supremo created 1,100 residential schools apart from transforming the agriculture sector by introducing innovative schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema.

The candidate further said that the Congress cheated the electors by not keeping poll promises. He regretted that people were reeling under a severe drinking water crisis due to an inefficiency of the state government.

He criticised the government for imposing erratic outages in supply of power. He added the villages underwent unprecedented growth on many fronts in the governance of BRS.