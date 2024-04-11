KTR roots for Koppula’s victory in Lok Sabha elections

He said Eshwar's journey exemplified determination and perseverance, serving as a beacon for youngsters striving for success.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 07:24 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao lauded the journey of Koppula Eshwar, highlighting his life as a source of inspiration for aspiring leaders to succeed.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Rama Rao said Eshwar commenced his career as an ordinary Singareni worker in the late 1980s, where he actively participated in advocating for workers’ rights through trade unions.

Transitioning to public life in the late 1990s, he joined the TRS (now BRS) in 2001, marking the beginning of his political journey.

Eshwar got elected for the first time as an MLA in 2004 and in the last 20 years, he has adorned the role of a Chief Whip and eventually a Cabinet Minister in the K Chandrashekhar Rao government.

“A highly accomplished and committed leader with vast experience, he now is running for Parliament from Peddapalli. I hope people of Peddapalli make a wise choice and give him an opportunity to represent them,” Rama Rao said.