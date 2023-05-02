Check Google Pixel 7a launch date and availability in India

The Flipkart page also reads, "The new Google Pixel phone is almost here! See you on May 11." The expected price of the Google Pixel 7a is Rs 43,990.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:37 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: Google announced the most awaited Google Pixel 7a launch date in India. It said that the company’s latest phone would be unveiled on May 11. Following the announcement, most of the users predict it is a Google Pixel 7a launch. Google India tweeted, “How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May.” The smartphone will be available on Flipkart after its launch.

The Google Pixel 7A has an AMOLED display on the front. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a height of 6.1 inches. The smartphone has a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 431 ppi. The primary camera has a resolution of 64 MP f/1.7, while the ultra-wide angle camera has a resolution of 12 MP f/2.2.

The Google Pixel 7A is equipped with an octa-core CPU and a Mali-G78 MP20 GPU. It even has a Titan M2 co-processor. The smartphone also has a Google Tensor G2 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The battery of the Google Pixel 7A has a capacity of 4400 mAh. The smartphone also offers a 20W fast charging technique.