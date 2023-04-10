Google Pixel 7a launch date, price, and specifications

The Google Pixel 7a design is similar to the Google Pixel 6a. The social media reviews say that the Google Pixel 7a has amazing features like large storage space and Octa-core CPU.

Hyderabad: Google is rumored to launch its Google Pixel 7a smartphone at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event, which will be held on May 10, 2023. So, if the rumors are true, then Google Pixel 7a is expected to launch on the same date in India. The price of the Google Pixel 7a is Rs 34,990. The design and color options of the Google Pixel 7a have been leaked on social media. According to the leaks, the Google Pixel 7a will be available in white, grey, and blue colors. The Google Pixel 7a design is similar to the Google Pixel 6a. The social media reviews say that the Google Pixel 7a has amazing features like large storage space and Octa-core CPU.

The Google Pixel 7a has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 431ppi. Google Pixel 7a has a primary camera with a resolution of 64MP f/I.7 and an ultra-wide angle camera with a resolution of 12MP f/2.2.The back camera has features like autofocus, autoflash, digital zoom, touch-to-focus, and HDR mode.

Speaking about the configuration and battery, the Google Pixel 7A features an Octa-core CPU and a Mali-G78 MP20 GPU integrated. It even provides a Titan M2 Co-Processor. The smartphone also has 8GB RAM and a Google Tensor G2 CPU. The battery capacity for the Google Pixel 7A is 4410 mAh. The battery is non-removable and a member of the Li-Polymer family. The smartphone includes a Fast Charging technique as well.

Storage

The inbuilt storage of the Google Pixel 7A is 128GB and cannot be expanded further. Additionally, the smartphone includes Wi-Fi, Mobile Hotspot, 5G, A-GPS with Glonass, 4G VoLTE, a C-type USB charger, and Bluetooth connectivity capabilities installed.