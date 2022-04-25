Check here the eligibility criteria for various posts in Telangana Police

Published Date - 10:03 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad: With the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board announcing recruitment to various posts, one of the first things that candidates have to be aware of is the educational qualification and eligibility criteria necessary for the posts.

Candidates applying for 22 vacancies of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) SI, Information Technology & Communications Organization in the Police department should possess a degree of BE/BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering or Computer Engineering or Information Technology.

In the case of three posts of SCT SI, Police Transport Organisation (Men) in the Police department, the applicants should have a diploma in electrical engineering or mechanical engineering or automobile engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education or a qualification approved by the State government.

Similarly, for eight vacancies of SCT ASI, Fingerprint Bureau in the Police department, a degree in computer science or computer application or information technology as one of the subjects is a pre-requisite. Applicants to these SI posts must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years as on July 1, 2022.

For 262 vacancies of SCT Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in the Police department, candidates should have passed SSC or equivalent exam recognised by the State government. They should also possess industrial training institutional certificate in electronic, mechanic or information technology and electronic system maintenance or computer operator and programming assistant or mechanic consumer electronics or electrician or vocational intermediate in electronic engineering technician, electrical technician (old name electrical wiring and servicing of electrical applications after SSC) as on July 1, 2022.

The 21 posts of SCT Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation require an SSC pass or any other equivalent examination recognized by the State government and must possess an industrial training institutional certificate in wiremen or mechanic motor vehicle or mechanic diesel or fitter, as on July 1, 2022.

For the posts of SCT Police Constable (IT&C) and Mechanics, the applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have attained the age of 22 years as on July 1, 2022.

Similarly, for 100 posts of SCT Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation, the candidates must have passed intermediate examination or any other equivalent examination recognized by the State Board of Intermediate Education (or) SSC or equivalent exam passed and possessing an industrial training institutional certificate in an auto electrician or mechanic motor vehicle or mechanic diesel or fitter, as on July 1, 2022. The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years as of July 1, 2022.

However, the State government has raised the upper age limit up by three years for direct recruitment to uniformed services including for the police department. Detailed information is available on the website https://www.tslprb.in/.

