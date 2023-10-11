| Cwc 23 Shubman Gill To Fly To Ahmedabad Along With Team Recovery On Right Track

CWC 23: Shubman Gill to fly to Ahmedabad ahead of clash against Pak, recovery on right track

The Indian team management, currently in Delhi for the match against Afghanistan continues monitoring Gill's health.

Hyderabad: Star Indian opener Shubman Gill who has been out of action for the first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan due to dengue fever, is all set to rejoin the team in Ahmedabad ahead of the big clash with Pakistan on October 14.

However, his participation in the match still remains doubtful.

The Indian team management, currently in Delhi for the match against Afghanistan continues monitoring Gill’s health. “Gill is doing absolutely fine and is set to leave from Chennai for Ahmedabad today,” a BCCI official was quoted by PTI.

“It is not clear whether Gill will have a light training session at Motera on Thursday. His recovery has been fine but can’t really be sure if he can play against Pakistan,” he added.

Ishan Kishan opened the batting along with Rohit Sharma against Australia in Gill’s absence. The top order had seen a collapse in the match, before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul steadied the ship and took the team home in the country’s opening game.

With 1230 runs under his belt, Gill is currently the leading run scorer in ODIs this year with an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03 with two centuries and a half century in his last four outings.