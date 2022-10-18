Hyderabad beats Paris, Montreal to win ‘World Green City award’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:50 AM, Tue - 18 October 22

According to an official release, Hyderabad is the only Indian city that was selected and it is a matter of pride for Telangana and India that has not only won the category award but the overall ‘World Green City 2022’ award, the best across all 6 categories.

Hyderabad: In a major achievement for India, Hyderabad has bagged the prestigious ‘World Green City Award 2022,’ beating 18 cities including Paris, Bogota, Mexico City, Montreal, and Fortaleza in Brazil on Friday at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022 World Green City Awards 2022 held in Jeju Islands, South Korea.

K. T. Rama Rao, the Municipal Administration Minister congratulated and thanked the entire Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority team and Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar for making the city a living green city.

Additionally, the city of pearls has also won an award for ‘Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth.’ The award was given to the Telangana government’s large-scale tree-planting program known as “Telangana Ku Haritha Haram,” which was carried out from 2015 to 2016. The program envisages increasing the tree coverage of the State from 24% to 33% of the total geographical area of the State.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also urged the officials and public representatives to continue working towards making Telangana a green state. He said that the state government’s efforts and commitment to the environment are something that the world should be proud of.

-Ruchi Rai Sohni