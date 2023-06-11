Check the top-selling cars in India in May 2023

Sunday, Jun 11, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 04:52 PM, Sun - 11 June 23
File Photo.

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited’s Creta SUV was the most popular SUV in India in May 2023, with sales of 14,449 units. This represents an increase of 32% from the same month last year. The Creta beat out the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Venue to take the top spot.

The Tata Nexon came in second place with sales of 14,423 units. This represents a 1% decrease from the same month last year. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza came in third with sales of 13,398 units, which represents an increase of 30% from the same month last year.

The strong sales of the Creta are likely due to its combination of stylish design, spacious interior, and the long list of features. The Nexon is popular for its SUV styling and safety features, while the Brezza is popular for its affordability and fuel efficiency.

Top 10 SUV(YoY)                May 2023 sales          May 2022 sales

Hyundai Creta                               14,449                                 10,973
Tata Nexon                                     14,423                                 14,614
Maruti Suzuki Brezza                    13,398                                10,312
Tata Punch                                      11,124                                  10,241
Hyundai Venue                               10,213                                 8,300

Maruti Suzuki Fronx                      9,863 –
Mahindra Scorpio                           9,318                                   4,348

Maruti Grand Vitara                       8,877 –

Kia Sonet                                           8,251 7,                              899

Mahindra XUV700                         5,245                                   5,069

