Check the top-selling cars in India in May 2023

The Creta beat out the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Venue to take the top spot

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited’s Creta SUV was the most popular SUV in India in May 2023, with sales of 14,449 units. This represents an increase of 32% from the same month last year. The Creta beat out the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Venue to take the top spot.

The Tata Nexon came in second place with sales of 14,423 units. This represents a 1% decrease from the same month last year. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza came in third with sales of 13,398 units, which represents an increase of 30% from the same month last year.

The strong sales of the Creta are likely due to its combination of stylish design, spacious interior, and the long list of features. The Nexon is popular for its SUV styling and safety features, while the Brezza is popular for its affordability and fuel efficiency.

Top 10 SUV(YoY) May 2023 sales May 2022 sales

Hyundai Creta 14,449 10,973

Tata Nexon 14,423 14,614

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 13,398 10,312

Tata Punch 11,124 10,241

Hyundai Venue 10,213 8,300

Maruti Suzuki Fronx 9,863 –

Mahindra Scorpio 9,318 4,348

Maruti Grand Vitara 8,877 –

Kia Sonet 8,251 7, 899

Mahindra XUV700 5,245 5,069