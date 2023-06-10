Tata Motors offers discounts on selected models in June

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:13 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has announced discounts on selected models of petrol, diesel, and CNG this month. The selected models are Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari. Customers should note that there is no discount on high-selling models like the Punch and Nexon SUVs.

Harrier and Safari:

The Tata Motors Harrier and Safari SUVs have a maximum discount of Rs 35,000, where the exchange offer is worth Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. However, there is no cash discount. This distinction is applicable to all variants.

Tata Altroz:

The Tata Motors Altroz has a maximum discount of Rs 33,000 on both petrol and diesel models. The Altroz petrol variant gets a discount of Rs 25,000, and XE and XE+ get a Rs 10,000 discount. However, there is no discount offer for the Altroz CNG variety.

Tata Tigor:

The Tata Motors Tigor has a maximum discount of Rs 33,000 for petrol and diesel variants, and the CNG variant has a discount of Rs 48,000. The discount includes exchange, consumer schemes, and corporate discounts.

Tata Tiago:

The Tata Motors Tiago has a maximum discount of Rs 30,000 for petrol and diesel variants, and the CNG variant has a discount of Rs 43,000. The petrol and diesel variants have exchange discounts of Rs 10,000 and consumer schemes of Rs 20,000. The CNG variant has a consumer scheme discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange discount of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.