Chef Velton Saldanha: The secret ingredient in Marcus Stoinis’ World Cup fitness regimen

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Source: Instagram

Hyderabad: Several cricketers emphasize the significance of fitness, and one such enthusiast is Marcus Stoinis. To maintain his fitness during the ongoing World Cup in India, the Australian all-rounder enlisted the services of Indian-born chef, Velton Saldanha.

Hailing from Mumbai, Velton Saldanha specialises in French cuisine. He is currently accompanying the Australian star and will continue to prepare meals for Stoinis until he leaves the country.

Stoinis has expressed his fondness for the protein-rich baked oats prepared by the Mumbai-born chef. He said that he would be happy to include them every day in his diet.

Introduced to the Australian player by KL Rahul while playing for the IPL franchise Lucknow Supergiants, the chef has become an integral part of Stoinis’ fitness regimen for the World Cup.