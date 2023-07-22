| Chemical Cocktails Invented To Reverse Our Age In A Week Research On Human Reverse Aging

Preparations for human clinical trials of first-age reversal gene therapy are ongoing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:15 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

The study called “Chemically induced reprogramming to reverse cellular ageing” has been conducted by a team of scientists at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The team discovered six chemical cocktails which reversed the ageing process in both human and mice skin cells by several years. While these findings are intriguing, it is important to note that further research and clinical trials are necessary to validate the effectiveness and safety of these chemical cocktails for human use.

