Chennai feature: Ashwa Bravo for SI 2000 Guineas

Chennai: The M Srinivas Reddy-trained Ashwa Bravo looks outstanding in the South India 2000 Guineas (Grade-II) 1600 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. No false rails.

Selections

1. Sweet Fragrance 1, Royal Pearl 2, Pink PearL 3

2. Penang 1, Rwanda 2, Majestic Wind 3

3. Divina 1, Senora Bianca 2, Supreme Excelsior 3

4. Ashwa Bravo 1, Sporting Memories 2, Giant Star 3

5. Oscars Thunder 1, Priceless Ruler 2, Bora Bora 3

6. Dream Run 1, Arazan’s Diamond 2, Famous Queen 3

Day’s Best: . Ashwa Bravo

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6

